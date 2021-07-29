Industrialist Anand Mahindra hailed Indian archer Atanu Das' stunning win over South Korea's Jinhyek Oh in a nail-biting finish to make it to the 1/8 Elimination round in the men's individual archery event Tokyo at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Thursday.

"We are accustomed to our sportspersons being criticised for not measuring up when it’s crunch time. Energising to see Atanu prove otherwise. . He wasn’t intimidated by his opponent’s record. He actually thrived under the pressure..Dil Mange More!" he tweeted.

The third-seed Korean started the match with a decent 8-9-9 and Das replied with 8-8-9, giving Jinhyek two points in the first set. Das came strongly in the second set with three 9s, Oh missed the chance to take the two points after hitting an 8 in the last arrow.

The third set also had the same output with both archers sharing the points. Jinhyek 8-10-9 and Indian aimed 9-9-9. With his back against the wall, Atanu responded brilliantly and took the fourth set 8-9-10 and the Korean replied with 9-7-6 to force a decider.

The fifth set tested the nerves of both archers as they both again shared the points and progressed into shoot-off. Aiming first in the shoot-off, Jinhyek shot a 9 to which Atanu replied with a brilliant 10 and sealed the match. With this win, he has cruised into the 1/8 eliminations round.

Earlier in the day, Atanu defeated Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Dang in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics 6-4 in the 1/64 Elimination round.

