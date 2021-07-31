For Olympic athletes, it’s been an even more stressful games than usual

It’s also having an impact at the moment in Tokyo. American swimmer Caeleb Dressel knew he’d be under pressure to win multiple gold medals at these Games, thus coronating him as the heir to Michael Phelps. He didn’t expect it to be so hard to handle under the spotlight. After winning the first individual gold medal of his career in the men’s 100-meter freestyle on Thursday, he broke down in tears. He said his head swirled with self-doubt ahead of Saturday’s final session, during which he raced three times and set a world record in the 100 butterfly en route to winning gold.