From disqualification of Vinesh Phogat to Imane Khelif gender row — 5 Olympians mired in controversy amid Paris Games

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being 100 grams overweight, leading to her retirement. She is now seeking a joint silver medal. Meanwhile Algerian boxer Imane Khelif won a gold medal amid a global debate about her gender.

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
From disqualification of Vinesh Phogat to Imane Khelif gender row — 5 Olympians mired in controversy amid Paris Games
From disqualification of Vinesh Phogat to Imane Khelif gender row — 5 Olympians mired in controversy amid Paris Games(PTI)

The Paris Olympics have seen everything from heartbreaking disqualifications to minor drug deals. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat found herself vying for gold in the finals before she was disqualified for being around 100 grams overweight. Meanwhile Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and her Taiwanese counterpart Lin Yu-ting found themselves at the centre of a global gender-row— with millions clamouring for their disqualification.

Here are five athletes that found themselves in the news this Olympic Season:

Wrestling disqualification
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat set records on Tuesday as she stormed into the Olympic finals. She was disqualified hours later after being found around 100 grams overweight for the 50 kg bout. Members of her team revealed that the athlete had worked through the night to lose weight — limiting food and water intake, running and jogging for hours and sitting in a sauna. When everything failed the team had also resorted to extreme measures such as cutting her hair and shortening her clothes. Reportedly they even drew blood as Phogat sought to lose around 2 kg.

The athlete announced her retirement from wrestling soon after the ouster. She has however approached the court for a joint silver medal.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat CAS Hearing LIVE Updates: Court extends deadline

Gender row
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal on Friday following a tumultuous run that saw thousands across the globe chanting for her disqualification and insisting that she was a man.

The controversy stemmed from a ban that was handed to Khelif and fellow two-time Olympian Li Yu-ting of Taiwan amid the World Championships in 2023. The Russian-dominated International Boxing Association claimed that the duo had failed an eligibility test but have declined to officially share details. Khelif became eligible to compete in the Paris Olympics after the International Olympic Committee took the unprecedented step last year of permanently banning the IBA from the Games.

Also Read | Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif after historic gold in boxing says, ’I’m a woman’

The IOC has repeatedly denied the assertion and insisted that the arbitrary sex tests imposed on the two boxers were irretrievably flawed. The IBA however has doubled down on its claims in recent weeks with many prominent personalities lending their voice to the misinformation.

Drug deal gone wrong
Australian Olympic hockey player Tom Craig was arrested for ‘buying cocaine’ from a drug dealer in central Paris. The Australian Olympic Committee said in a later statement that he had been released without charge but given a warning by the judge.

According to a police source quoted by AFP, he was arrested on arrested Wednesday around 00:30 am local time (2230 GMT) after "a cocaine transaction" near an apartment building. He was found to be in possession of around one gram of cocaine.

‘Entrepreneurship’ and porn deals
French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral last week after his genitals snagged on the bar during a qualifying event. The somewhat mortifying turn of events appear to have vaulted (if you will excuse the pun) Ammirati to unexpected fame and even porn deals. According to TMZ and other outlets, an adult site had offered him a six-figure sum to showcase his “talent” on its platform.

Several Olympic athletes have opted for unexpected side hustles in order to make ends meet — including the decision to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans. The list includes several Olympic medalists (past and present) who dubbed the controversial platform an ‘absolute lifeline’ amid a marked lack of support from other quarters.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE: India ends campaign with six medals

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsFrom disqualification of Vinesh Phogat to Imane Khelif gender row — 5 Olympians mired in controversy amid Paris Games

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.000.00
      Chennai
      70,847.000.00
      Delhi
      70,987.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue