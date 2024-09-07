Google Doodle today: The tech giant has unveiled a special doodle to celebrate the para athletes who will take part in the Equestrian event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 today. The animated doodle features a tiny bird with a helmet, that rides a horse. Meanwhile a hen acts as the referee for the game.

“Galloping for gold! Time to saddle up for the Para Equestrian events at the Château de Versailles,” further added Google in its description. Unlike the Olympics, which has three equestrian disciplines, the Para games have only one, which is dressage. Both the rider and the horse are judged in this event.

According to the official website, Olympics.com, the accuracy and the quality of riding, artistic finesses and the horse's gait and halts are some of the aspects on which the equestrian events are judged.

Although Para dressage began as a leisure activity, the first competitions were held in the 1970s.

Gradually in the Atlanta Games of 1996, para dressage became a part of the Paralympics Games.

India's wins at the Paris Paralympics With the equestrian games scheduled for today, the Paralympics has entered the tenth day of the spectacle. India is currently placed at number 16 in the overall tally with 25 medal, including five gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.

1. Avani Lekhara- Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1)- Gold

2. Mona Agarwal-Shooting (Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1)- Bronze

3. Preethi Pal-Women's 100m T35 (Athletics)-Bronze

4. Manish Narwal- Men's 10m air pistol SH1 (shooting) - Silver

5. Rubina Francis- Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 (shooting)- Bronze

6. Preethi Pal- Women's 200m T35 (Athletics)- Bronze

7. Nishad Kumar- Men's high jump T47 (Athletics)- Silver

8. Yogesh Kathuniya- Men's discus throw F56 (Athletics)- Silver

9. Nitesh Kumar- Men's singles SL3 (Badminton)- Gold

10. Thulasimathi Murugesan- Women’s singles SU5 (Badminton)- Silver

11. Manisha Ramadass- Women’s singles SU5 (Badminton)- Bronze

12. Suhas Yathiraj- Men’s singles SL4 (Badminton)- Silver

13. Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi- Mixed team compound open (Athletics)- Bronze

14. Sumit Antil- Javelin throw F64 (Athletics)- Gold

16. Deepthi Jeevanji- Women's 400m T20 (Athletics)- Bronze

17. Sharad Kumar - Men's high jump T63 (Athletics)- Silver

18. Mariyappan Thangavelu -Men's high jump T63 (Athletics)- Bronze

19. Ajeet Singh - Men's javelin throw F46 (Athletics)- Silver

20. Sundar Singh Gurjar- Men's javelin throw F46 (Athletics)- Bronze

21. Sachin Khilari- Men’s shot put F46 (Athletics)- Silver

22. Harvinder Singh- Men's individual recurve open (Archery)- Gold

23. Dharambir- Men's club throw 51 (Athletics)- Gold

24. Pranav Soorma- Men's club throw 51 (Athletics)- Silver

25. Kapil Parmar- Men's 60kg (J1) Judo category- Bronze