Her name is Tennis. She just won gold in taekwondo
SummaryThe daughter of sports-mad parents, Panipak Wongpattanakit has been known as Tennis her whole life. Now she’ll be known as Thailand’s first-ever two-time Olympic champion.
Her name is Tennis. She has a sister named Bowling. Also, a brother called Baseball. And on Wednesday night in Paris, on the red clay of Roland-Garros, she became a two-time Olympic champion.
