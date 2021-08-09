Here’s a sure-fire way to boost your Olympic medal count

Hosting was a boon for Greece, the spiritual home of the Olympics, grabbing the top spot in six events in 2004 and climbing to 15th from 17th in the rankings, but then dropped to zero gold in 2008. A similar tale plays out for Brazil: from 1% before hosting to 2.3% in Rio de Janeiro, then 2.1% this year in Tokyo. With an almost-clean sweep of events such as skateboarding, Japan, like host nations before it, has enjoyed a certain level of home-park advantage.There’s little to suggest any connection between Olympic and economic performance. Andrew Zimbalist, an economist at Smith College and author of multiple books on the topic, concludes that cities holding the event lose money. He suggests having a permanent host to ameliorate the cost. Tokyo’s losses are likely to be compounded by Covid-19, which led to a ban on foreign tourists and shut sporting venues to crowds. A recent estimate suggests that the cost doubled from initial expectations to $15.4 billion, including an additional $3 billion due to the one-year delay and related pandemic-control measures.