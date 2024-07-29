Higher, stronger…slower? Why the Paris Olympic pool has a problem

In the future, pools as shallow as the one at these Games won’t be allowed. World Aquatics enacted a minimum depth of 2.5 meters for swimming and water polo in January 2023. When Paris had its bid accepted for the Olympics in 2017 and the swimming facility was approved, regulations allowed for a pool of 2.2 meters. The pool that will be used for artistic swimming, which is located in a newly constructed building in nearby Seine-Saint-Denis, is three meters, a World Aquatics spokesman said.