Historic! PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team for bronze medal

Historic! PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team for bronze medal

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Players of India celebrate winning their match for bronze.
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

Indian men's team win will be etched in the memory of every Indian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for bagging the bronze medal in the Olympic Games.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. Field hockey stick and ball," tweeted PM Narendra.

There were tears and hugs on the field as the Indians led by Manpreet Singh and coached by Australian Graham Reid savoured the historic moment.

"After 41 years wait..! A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, the long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men's Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020. India is in a complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India," tweeted Kirem Rijiju.

It is India's third hockey bronze medal in the history of the Olympics. The other two came in 1968 Mexico City and the 1972 Munich Games

