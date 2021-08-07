'History has been scripted!' PM Modi lauds Neeraj Chopra on Olympic gold medal

Neeraj Chopra beat season bests of three athletes who finished just below him in Javelin throw to win the first gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won the first gold medal for India in javelin throw on Saturday. The Indian athlete topped the charts with a distance of 87.58 metres, beating season bests of the three competitors who finished below him. On his achievement, words of praise began pouring in from everywhere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What Neeraj Chopra has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold."