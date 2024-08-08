Hockey Olympics: ’Proud to see you all bag bronze’ — Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee celebrate India’s victory

"The boys bring home bronze" – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wrestler and Olympian Bajrang Punia, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the first to react to splendid win secured by the Indian hockey team at the Paris Olympic on Thursday.

India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics on Thursday as skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice to put his side in front after they fell behind in a tournament where his heroics gave the country most of their wins.

Following the splendid win, PM Modi said this was the "feat that will be cherished for generations to come", while Shah lauded the "splendid show of mettle".

"Many congratulations to our men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the #ParisOlympics2024. Your power-packed performance, and impeccable sportsmanship will ignite a new zest for the sport. Your achievement has raised the pride of the Tiranga," Amit Shah said in a post X.

Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi called the Thursday's match a "phenomenal" one and said, “...proud to see you all bag the Bronze Medal 🥉Thank you, Sreejesh. Your relentless commitment to excellence has kept us inspired.”

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her heartiest congratulations. She wrote, "It is after over five decades that India has won bronze medals in back-to-back Olympic Games. The team deserves highest praise for resurgence of Indian Hockey. They have done India proud. The consistency, skills, cohesion and fighting spirit shown by this team will inspire our youth. Well done, Indian hockey team!"

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath posted, "Be victorious! Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the bronze medal in the hockey competition of Paris Olympics-2024! You are our champion. India is proud of you."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended greetings and wished the Indian men's hockey team "very best in all your future endeavours". She posted on X, “India beams with joy at your extraordinary achievement. Your relentless dedication and unwavering hard work fill our hearts with boundless pride.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the men's Hockey team for the Bronze Medal, saying, “Their remarkable teamwork and wonderful skills have yielded great results. We are proud of the team and convey best wishes to them for their future endeavours.”

Indian Olympic medalist Bajrang Puniya said, “The boys bring home bronze.”