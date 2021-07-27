Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home favourite Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

Home favourite Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic
1 min read . 10:53 AM IST Livemint

Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament

The host country's superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different on Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

