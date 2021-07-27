How Olympic surfing is trying to ride the machine learning wave

With the help of an engineering team, the organization is developing a machine-learning system that could analyze some of the same information, but using imagery taken as a surfer rides actual waves, she said. In January, they developed a proof-of-concept version capable of identifying basic maneuvers, as well as the dominant stance a surfer takes on their board, she said. With further development, the hope is that artificial intelligence could help teams with talent recruitment, injury prevention and training by sifting through tons of videos and identifying patterns of interest, she said.