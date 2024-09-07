Praveen Kumar secured gold in the men's high jump T64 at the Paris Paralympics 2024 with a record jump of 2.08 meters, setting a new Asian record. Here's how his achievement defied science

Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar revealed how he was resolutely focused on securing gold and was determined to avoid any regrets upon returning to India, after his historic gold medal win at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Praveen's coaches also shared an emotional moment.

Praveen Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 final on Friday at the Paris Paralympics, achieving a record-breaking jump of 2.08 meters. This impressive leap also set a new Asian record.

The para-athlete shared his emotions about the medal win and the honour of hearing the national anthem play on the podium. He further admitted that he did not foresee this outcome but was intent on delivering his personal best, reported the ANI.

"I hadn't expected this. I just wanted to perform my personal best. Words cannot describe my happiness. My coach advised me to aim for my personal best. I had been waiting for three years for this moment—to hear the national anthem. I didn't want to regret this time; I aimed for gold, or else I wouldn’t have been satisfied going back to India," Praveen Kumar was quoted as saying by the ANI.

What the coaches said India’s Chef de Mission for the 2024 Paralympics and Vice-President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Satya Prakash Sangwan, was moved to tears by the national anthem. He said that he had “felt a deep sense of emotion" when the national anthem played, and had faith that India would reach a medal tally of 28.

PCI President Devendra Jhajaria also highlighted how Praveen's jump and his "passion, hard work, and discipline" defied sports science, earning him the gold.

Jhajaria elaborated that sports science suggests that a 2.08 m jump requires a height of 6 feet, but Praveen is only 5 feet 6 inches tall. Thus, it was Praveen Kumar's passion, hard work, and discipline that challenged the science behind the jump.

Praveen’s coach, Satyapal, expressed immense pride, stating, “It’s an incredible feeling. There is no greater reward for a coach than seeing their student win a medal at such a grand stage. This achievement is the ultimate ‘guru dakshina,’" said the coach.

India's medal tally at Paralympics 2024 Indian para-athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema also added to India's success by winning a bronze medal in the men's shot put F57 final on Saturday at the Paris Paralympics.

With these latest medals, India's tally at the ongoing Paralympics has reached 27, including six golds, nine silvers, and 12 bronzes. This surpasses the previous record of five golds set at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, reported ANI.

