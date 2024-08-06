I stayed up late with Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics

In the decades since, Snoop’s sold tens of millions of albums, but he’s also pivoted—into, well, almost everything. He’s done television, movies, and commercials, holding down a beach chair for Corona for years. He’s made investments in tech companies and cannabis products. He coached youth football. He rebooted the “Joker’s Wild." He did commentary for a night of exhibition boxing featuring fights with the ancient Mike Tyson (who fought Roy Jones Jr.) and YouTube goofball Jake Paul (who flattened former NBA player Nate Robinson). It was mostly two hours of my life I will never get back, but Snoop’s ringside analysis was rivetingly fun.