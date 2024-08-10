Imane Khelif clinches Olympic gold in boxing overcoming gender row: ‘I was born woman, have lived as woman, but…’

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was at the centre of a controversy surrounding her gender, won historic gold at Paris Olympics 2024

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Imane Khelif
Imane Khelif (AP Photo/John Locher)

Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif on Friday won a historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The boxer, who had to face huge scrutiny and online trolling amid a massive gender row, defeated Yang Liu of China in the final of the women’s welterweight division. 

After clinching the Olympic gold, Khelif's message was loud and clear: “I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman, and I have lived as a woman, but there are enemies to success, and they can't digest my success.”

(More to come)

10 Aug 2024
