Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who was at the centre of a controversy surrounding her gender, won historic gold at Paris Olympics 2024
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif on Friday won a historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The boxer, who had to face huge scrutiny and online trolling amid a massive gender row, defeated Yang Liu of China in the final of the women’s welterweight division.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After clinching the Olympic gold, Khelif's message was loud and clear: “I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman, and I have lived as a woman, but there are enemies to success, and they can't digest my success."