Algerian female boxer Imane Khelif on Friday won a historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The boxer, who had to face huge scrutiny and online trolling amid a massive gender row, defeated Yang Liu of China in the final of the women’s welterweight division.

After clinching the Olympic gold, Khelif's message was loud and clear: “I am a woman like any woman. I was born a woman, and I have lived as a woman, but there are enemies to success, and they can't digest my success."