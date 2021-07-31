Star Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52kg) bowed out of the Olympics with a stunning 1-4 loss to Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez, beaten by the Colombian's relentless attacks and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout in Tokyo on Saturday.

The world number one Indian, who was making his debut in the Games and was seeded top, had got an opening-round bye.

Martinez overpowered Panghal in the last two rounds of the bout to clinch the match by a split decision of 4-1 to progress into the quarterfinals. This was Amit's first-round match at the Games.

Panghal started the match on the front foot as he gave some serious body blows to Colombian and kept tagging him from a safe distance. Judges ruled first round 4-1 in the favour of the Indian.

But soon Yuberjen come storming back into the match and took the second round by 4-1. At the end of two rounds, the card was levelled with one judge, each favouring one boxer as the other three were tied.

On Friday, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) became the first Indian boxer to secure a medal at the ongoing Games after advancing to the semifinals. She defeated former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in her quarterfinal bout.

