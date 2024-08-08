India vs Spain hockey bronze medal match: When and how to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 game

The India vs Spain hockey bronze medal match will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Paris at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, 8 August.

Published8 Aug 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Colombes: Indian players prepare to defend a penalty corner during the men's hockey semi-final match between India and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI08_07_2024_000046B)
Colombes: Indian players prepare to defend a penalty corner during the men’s hockey semi-final match between India and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI08_07_2024_000046B)(PTI)

Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to lock horns with Spain for a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has put on a spirited show at Paris 2024 so far. The team beat Argentina, New Zealand and Australia in the tournament, and lost to Belgium via a narrow 1-2 margin to reach the quarterfinal.

In the knockout against Great Britain, India won a thrilling penalty shootout to seal their place in the semi-finals, even when they were down to 10 men in the first half.

Against Germany, the Indian team was faced with the absence of its ace defender Amit Rohidas due to a controversial red card. However, the team still managed to play a nail-biting set against the reigning world champions. It was the last six minutes of the match that costed them the entry into the semi-finals.

Today, all eyes will be on the hockey team in hopes that they will break the country's dull streak of landing the fourth position. This match will also be a last international hockey match for the veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and the medal will decide if he gets to have a perfect farewell or not.

When and where to watch the match

The India vs Spain hockey bronze medal match will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Paris at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, 8 August.

The match will be available for free live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. Indians can also watch the live telecast of the match at Sports18.

India is the most successful hockey nation in Olympic history, having won 12 medals: eight gold, one silver, and three bronze. However, India last featured in the Olympic final 44 years ago in Moscow in 1980, as per Olympics.com.

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 02:41 PM IST
