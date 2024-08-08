The India vs Spain hockey bronze medal match will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Paris at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, 8 August.

Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian men's hockey team is all set to lock horns with Spain for a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side has put on a spirited show at Paris 2024 so far. The team beat Argentina, New Zealand and Australia in the tournament, and lost to Belgium via a narrow 1-2 margin to reach the quarterfinal.

In the knockout against Great Britain, India won a thrilling penalty shootout to seal their place in the semi-finals, even when they were down to 10 men in the first half.

Against Germany, the Indian team was faced with the absence of its ace defender Amit Rohidas due to a controversial red card. However, the team still managed to play a nail-biting set against the reigning world champions. It was the last six minutes of the match that costed them the entry into the semi-finals.

Today, all eyes will be on the hockey team in hopes that they will break the country's dull streak of landing the fourth position. This match will also be a last international hockey match for the veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and the medal will decide if he gets to have a perfect farewell or not.

When and where to watch the match The India vs Spain hockey bronze medal match will be played at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Paris at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, 8 August.

The match will be available for free live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. Indians can also watch the live telecast of the match at Sports18.