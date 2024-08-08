India vs Spain Live Updates, Bronze Medal: Will India win 13th medal in hockey?

India vs Spain Live Updates, Bronze Medal: Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian Hockey team may have missed the chance to win gold medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics, but the hope for bronze medal is still alive for the India team as they as are all set to face Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris on 8 August for the Bronze medal.
Till now, India has won the men's hockey gold eight times, while the last gold medal arrived in 1980. In addition to their 8 Gold Medals, India claimed a Silver medal in 1960 and 3 Bronze medals in 1968 and 1972, and the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.
Also, if India wins the medal today, this will be India's second consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics and 13 in total.
India vs Spain head to head:
Looking at the head to head clashes, India won four of its matches against Spain in the past five encounters.
India vs Spain match time:
The India vs Spain Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will begin at 5.30 pm IST at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris.
The India vs Spain hockey match in the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medal match will be live streamed on JioCinema. It will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network TV channels in India.
India vs Spain Live, Bronze Medal: It is going to be PR Sreejesh's final international hockey match for the country, and the Indian hockey team is trying to best to give Sreejesh a medal-winning farewell at the biggest stage. He has been exceptional as goalkeeper throughout the Paris Olympics 2024.