Paris Olympics: Odisha, Punjab CMs announce cash prize as India win bronze in Hockey; check details

  • While Mohan Manjhi announced 4 crore to Amit Rohidas, Bhagwant Mann said that his government will give a cash award of 1 crore to each hockey player from the state.

Updated8 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM IST
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh, center, and teammates celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, center, and teammates celebrate after winning the men’s bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)

With the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian Hockey team on 8 August scripted a history as they won the bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has announced a cash reward of 4 crore to Amit Rohidas.

He also announced cash prize of 15 lakh each for players of Indian hockey team and 10 lakh each for the support staff.

Taking to X, the OdIsha CM wrote, "I congratulate the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal against Spain at the Paris Olympics. This bronze medal is a reflection of our dedication to hockey. The people of Odisha are proud of this achievement."

"I have invited all the players to come to Odisha. Announcing a prize of 15 lakh to each player and 10 lakh to the support staff. Announcing a special award of 4 crores for Amit Rohidas, an orthodox son. This achievement must encourage countless sportspersons of Odisha," he added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that his government will give a cash award of 1 crore to each hockey player from the state, who was part of the Indian men's team that won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympic Games.

Bhagwant Mann posted on X, “As per our sports policy, we will give 1 crore for each bronze medal players of Punjab. Chak De India.”

Before that, he congratulated the Indian team and wrote, "Indian hockey team created history in Paris Olympics by defeating Spain 2-1 to win bronze medal...India won fourth Olympic medal in Paris...Congratulations to all hockey team..."

"It is even more proud for us that there were 10 Punjabi players including captain Harmanpreet Singh and vice captain Hardik Singh... Every player of the team played with passion...," he added.

Apart from the two state CMs, PM Narendra Modi and several others leaders congratulated the Indian Hockey contingent that went to Paris Olympics 2024.

India's skipper Harmanpreet Singh slammed back to back two goals in the 30th and 33rd minute of the match to take a lead 2-1 against Spain. This lead continued till the end of the match.

With this win, the Indian Hockey team have won 8 gold medals in Olympics till now, a silver medal and four bronze medals.

With agency inputs.

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:00 PM IST
