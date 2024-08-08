Paris Olympics: Odisha, Punjab CMs announce cash prize as India win bronze in Hockey; check details

With the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian Hockey team on 8 August scripted a history as they won the bronze medal in Paris Olympics 2024, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has announced a cash reward of ₹4 crore to Amit Rohidas.

He also announced cash prize of ₹15 lakh each for players of Indian hockey team and ₹10 lakh each for the support staff.

Taking to X, the OdIsha CM wrote, "I congratulate the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal against Spain at the Paris Olympics. This bronze medal is a reflection of our dedication to hockey. The people of Odisha are proud of this achievement."

"I have invited all the players to come to Odisha. Announcing a prize of ₹15 lakh to each player and ₹10 lakh to the support staff. Announcing a special award of ₹4 crores for Amit Rohidas, an orthodox son. This achievement must encourage countless sportspersons of Odisha," he added.

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ🙏🏻



ପ୍ୟାରିସ ଅଲିମ୍ପିକରେ ସ୍ପେନକୁ ହରାଇ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ପାଇଥିବାରୁ ଭାରତୀୟ ପୁରୁଷ ହକି ଦଳକୁ ମୁଁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ହକି ପ୍ରତି ଆମର ଉତ୍ସର୍ଗୀକୃତ ମନୋଭାବର ପ୍ରତିଫଳନ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀ ଏହି ସଫଳତାକୁ ନେଇ ଗର୍ବିତ।



ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଆସିବା ପାଇଁ ନିମନ୍ତ୍ରଣ କରିଛି। ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ… pic.twitter.com/q5EjB2XQd9 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 8, 2024

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that his government will give a cash award of ₹1 crore to each hockey player from the state, who was part of the Indian men's team that won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympic Games.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Indian men’s hockey team on Olympic bronze medal win

Bhagwant Mann posted on X, “As per our sports policy, we will give 1 crore for each bronze medal players of Punjab. Chak De India.”

As per our sports policy we will give ₹1 crore for each bronze medal players of Punjab..चक दे इंडिया.. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 8, 2024

Before that, he congratulated the Indian team and wrote, "Indian hockey team created history in Paris Olympics by defeating Spain 2-1 to win bronze medal...India won fourth Olympic medal in Paris...Congratulations to all hockey team..."

"It is even more proud for us that there were 10 Punjabi players including captain Harmanpreet Singh and vice captain Hardik Singh... Every player of the team played with passion...," he added.

Also Read | How Harmanpreet Singh’s two penalties helped India clinch bronze medal

Apart from the two state CMs, PM Narendra Modi and several others leaders congratulated the Indian Hockey contingent that went to Paris Olympics 2024.

India's skipper Harmanpreet Singh slammed back to back two goals in the 30th and 33rd minute of the match to take a lead 2-1 against Spain. This lead continued till the end of the match.

With this win, the Indian Hockey team have won 8 gold medals in Olympics till now, a silver medal and four bronze medals.