India wins bronze medal in men's hockey in Tokyo Olympics, defeats Germany 5-4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the men's hockey team after it won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. He tweeted,"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. Field hockey stick and ball."

