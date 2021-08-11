Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Indian Bank signs MoU with Paralympic Committee to support athletes

Indian Bank signs MoU with Paralympic Committee to support athletes

The Paralympic Games are scheduled to start from the 24th of August, 2021.
1 min read . 10:45 PM IST Livemint

  • In an year-long association, the bank will provide financial assistance to Paralympic athletes to prepare for the coveted sporting events in domestic arena as well as global platforms

Public sector Indian Bank on Wednesday stated that ihas signed an MOU with Paralympic Committee of India to become one of the Banking Partners ahead of the Paralympic Games, Tokyo 2020. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to start from the 24th of August, 2021.

In an year-long association, the bank will provide financial assistance to Paralympic athletes to prepare for the coveted sporting events in domestic arena as well as global platforms.

Deepa Malik , President, PCI and Ravindra Singh, Field General Manager (Delhi), Indian Bank, said, "The resources offered by the bank will be channelized towards meeting the requirements of the Indian Para athletes ranging from their training, nutrition, equipment, certifications to name a few."

Timely financial aid provided to these sportspersons will encourage them to focus their efforts on the game and win laurels for the country.

“We are delighted to have partnered with PCI to work towards promoting the Paralympic ecosystem and making resources available for differently-abled athletes in our nation. Even though the Paralympic movement is at a nascent stage in India, several young and talented athletes have been training rigorously to represent India in an international arena, Padmaja Chunduru, MD&CEO, Indian Bank, said.

It is our belief that this initiative will empower many athletes to take up sports as a career without experiencing any dearth of resources. At Indian Bank, we have always strived to maintain an inclusive environment and supported employees who have exhibited a flair for sports, she added.

