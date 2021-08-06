Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Indian women's hockey team loses to Great Britain in bronze medal match

Indian women's hockey team loses to Great Britain in bronze medal match

India's Gurjit Kaur, center, celebrates her goal with Monika, left, and Navjot Kaur during the women's field hockey bronze medal match against Britain at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Livemint

  • Grace Balsdon gave Great Britain the lead in the fourth quarter helping Great Britain to take the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics

Indian women's hockey team today displayed a spirited fight before losing out to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal playoff match in the Tokyo Olympics. The maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds as world no.4 Great Britain, who were gold-winners in the 2016 Rio Games, came out on top in the pulsating encounter.

The Indian women's team made a remarkable turnaround after going down 0-2 to make it 3-2 at halftime. However, Great Britain skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb scored the equaliser in the third quarter of the game. Grace Balsdon gave Great Britain the lead in the fourth quarter helping Great Britain to take the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Goalscorers for India:

For India, Gurjit Kaur scored a brace and Vandana Kataria scored a goal

India scored three goals in a span of five minutes through Gurjit Kaur (25th, 26th minutes) and Vandana Katariya (29th) to stun Great Britain.

But the Britishers found the net four times through Elena Rayer (16th), Sarah Riobertson (24th), skipper Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th) and Grace Baldson (48th) to emerge winners.

The men's team rewrote history on Thursday as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match.

