India’s Aman Sehrawat to compete for bronze medal at Paris Olympics today, here’s all about him

  • Aman will fight against Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match, that begins from 9.45 pm.

Updated9 Aug 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (REUTERS/File)
Aman Sehrawat of India in action against Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania. (REUTERS/File)(HT_PRINT)

India's Aman Sherawat is all set to contest for the bronze medal at the in the men’s freestyle 57kg category at the Paris 2024 Olympics wrestling tournament on 9 August.

He will fight against Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico in the bronze medal match, that begins from 9.45 pm (IST).

Sehrawat lost his silver medal bout by technical superiority against Rio 2016 silver medalist Rio Higuchi of Japan.

Earlier, he defeated Vladimir Egorov of North Macedonia by technical superiority in the round of 16, followed by defeating outclassing former world champion Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania in the last eight.

Who is Aman Sehrawat?

Emerging from Delhi’s famous Chhatrasal Stadium – the Akhada, the 21-year-old Aman Sherawat is a world-class wrestler, who shone in the guidance of Olympic medalists Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, and Bajrang Punia.

Born in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on 16 July 2003, Aman was raised by his grandfather, as he lost his parents when he was 11-years-old.

After he expressed interest in mud wrestling at an early age, he was admitted to the Chhatrasal Stadium. He considers Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar as his childhood hero and icon.

Aman's first impression in wrestling:

Aman made his first big impression in wrestling, when he won the gold in the 2019 Asian Cadet Championships in Nur-Sultan, quoted Firstpost.

Following this, he won the National Championships in 2021, and a year later became the first Indian to win gold at the U-23 World Championships.

In 2023, he won the gold in the Asian Championships in Astana and also won the bronze in the Hangzhou Asian Games. He became the only male Indian wrestler during the World Olympic Qualifiers to win Paris 2024 quota. He was later preferred over Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Ravi Dahiya in the 57kg category.

With agency inputs.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 08:08 PM IST
