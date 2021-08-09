India's hockey player PR Sreejesh to get ₹1 crore as award from Gulf-based Indian bizman2 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- PR Sreejesh saved the 13th penalty corner of Germany in the final seconds of the bronze medal match as India defeated the Germans 5-4
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, a Gulf-based Indian businessman on Monday announced ₹1 crore cash award to hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
The goalies from Kerala emerged as one of the stars of the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics as he played a crucial role in saving a penalty corner from Germany with last six seconds remaining in the game.
"Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played a crucial role in helping the Indian hockey team secure bronze at the Olympics. We acknowledge his contributions and are pleased to announce a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore for him", said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, in a tweet.
The Indian hockey team rewrote history in the Tokyo Olympics as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge- of-the-seat play-off match held on August 5.
Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has now been hailed as 'The Wall' after his brilliant effort in the last seconds of the match against Germany ensured India won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Sreejesh saved the 13th penalty corner of Germany in the final seconds of the bronze medal match as India defeated the Germans 5-4.
"It's a rebirth. That's it. It's been 41 years. In 1980 we won the last medal and after that, nothing. Today when we won it, this gives a boost and gives energy to the youngsters to pick up hockey, play this game," Olympics.com quoted Sreejesh after the win.
"This is a beautiful game. Now we are giving a reason for them to pick up hockey, play the game and make the country more proud than this," the three-time Olympian pointed.
