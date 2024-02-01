International Olympic Committee faces criticism over sponsorship deal with beer firm AB InBev, says ‘is a perfect match’
The IOC and AB InBev were keen to underline that their sponsorship deal is being led by an alcohol-free beer Corona Cero. However, for LA 2028 Games, Michelob ULTRA will front the partnership.
For the first time, the Olympics would be partnering with a beer company AB InBev, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) descended on a London bar earlier in January to make a historic announcement, reported CNN.
