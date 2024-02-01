For the first time, the Olympics would be partnering with a beer company AB InBev, said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) descended on a London bar earlier in January to make a historic announcement, reported CNN .

The sponsorship deal with AB InBev met with beaming smiles in a crowded room, as IOC President Thomas Bach gushed about how sports and beer belong together.

“This partnership, from our perspective, is a perfect match," CNN quoted Bach said during the announcement event, during which he talked about celebrating “the joy of sport and the joy of life."

The IOC and AB InBev were keen to underline that their sponsorship deal is being led by an alcohol-free beer Corona Cero. However, for LA 2028 Games, Michelob ULTRA will front the partnership.

Meanwhile, few parties did not welcome the news of the partnership – which covers the next three Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo and Los Angeles – with much zeal.

“Alcohol and the Olympics is certainly an odd pairing, given the athletes competing at this top level often do not drink alcohol at all as they prepare to take part in the Games," CNN Sport quoted Alcohol Change UK director Andrew Misellas saying.

Earlier in Summer Olympics in Tokyo, it was watched by more than three billion people.

AB InBev is the latest firm to participate in The Olympic Partner (TOP) program, alongside the likes of Coca-Cola, Visa and Deloitte.

Marketing service Sportcal's 2018 report found there were 281 active sports sponsorship deals with the world’s 30 top alcohol brands, worth an estimated total of $764.5 million. Though AB InBev said that it would not reveal the cost of its deal with the IOC.

Despite being in circulation for decades, the IOC and AB InBev see the deal as part of a wider market demand for non-alcoholic drinks.

According to NielsenIQ, US retail sales of non-alcoholic beer rose 21% to $316 million in the year ending May 14, 2022. Brewing companies like AB InBev, Heineken and Molson Coors have started to expand their zero alcohol offerings.

“Part of this partnership involves strengthening beer as a category of moderation so that consumers can safely and responsibly enjoy the Olympic Games with non-alc beer," Marcel Marcondes, chief marketing officer at AB InBev, told CNN Sport, adding, “Corona Cero leads the way in that direction. This is going to be a central part of our activation."

Marcondes added that moderation is an ‘extremely important’ part of AB InBev’s messaging.

IOC President Thomas Bach in December while announcing the partnership with AB InBev had said that the focus on Corona Cero reflects a ‘commitment to social responsibility, to a healthy lifestyle’ – though not everyone is convinced by that messaging.

