‘It didn’t taste great.’ Olympic swimming in the Seine finally happens.
SummaryAfter years of debate, countless safety tests, $1.5 billion spent and one major event postponed, the most ambitious event of the Paris Olympics came to life when triathletes swam in the river.
PARIS : France spent $1.5 billion to turn the Seine, the famously filthy river that flows through the heart of Paris, into a body of water that human beings could enter without contracting illness. Olympic organizers envisioned a postcard scene, with athletes swimming in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and the golden dome of Les Invalides.