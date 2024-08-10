Japan’s gold medalist wrestler Rei Higuchi extends support to Vinesh Phogat, says ’I understand your pain but..’

  • It is to be known that Rei Higuchi was also disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being overweight by just 50 grams during the pre-match weigh-in.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated10 Aug 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Gold medallist Japan's Rei Higuchi poses with his medal after the presentation ceremony for the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling event at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
Gold medallist Japan’s Rei Higuchi poses with his medal after the presentation ceremony for the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)(AFP)

Amid the Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after being disqualified from Paris Olympics on Wednesday after she was found overweight, she received support from Japan's Rei Higuchi, who requested Phogat to go back on her retirement decision.

Extending his support to Phogat, 2024 Paris Olympics Gold winner in the men's 57kg freestyle category, Higuchi took to social media to extend hi support.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat news LIVE: Verdict on Phogat’s Olympic silver to be OUT today

He wrote, “I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don't worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest.”

It is to be known the Higuchi was also disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being overweight by just 50 grams during the pre-match weigh-in.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling after disqualification: 10 things to know

But, the Japanese grappler bounced back strongly at Paris and defeated his US opponent Spencer Richard Lee 4-2 in the final to win the gold medal.

Vinesh's CAS appeal:

In the meantime, both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and wrestler Venesh Phogat are awaiting for the verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Phogat has appealed to the CAS for a joint silver medal after being disqualified following she was weighed 100 grams over the permissible limit.

The Indian wrestler attended the CAS meeting virtually, as she was represented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

Also Read | ’Ladte ladte thak gayi’: Shashi Tharoor after Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

Vinesh didn’t seek ‘urgent interim measures’:

In a statement by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it was indicated that Vinesh Phogat had appealed for a new weigh-in and sought to compete in final in the hours after her disqualification.

However, it was turned down with the court later saying that there was ‘too little time to process a hearing’.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat news: Can there be 2 silver medals in one weight category?

“The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal,” read an excerpt from the press note of CAS statement about Vinesh's plea.

With agency inputs.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 04:35 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsJapan’s gold medalist wrestler Rei Higuchi extends support to Vinesh Phogat, says ’I understand your pain but..’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue