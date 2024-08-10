Amid the Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement after being disqualified from Paris Olympics on Wednesday after she was found overweight, she received support from Japan's Rei Higuchi, who requested Phogat to go back on her retirement decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Extending his support to Phogat, 2024 Paris Olympics Gold winner in the men's 57kg freestyle category, Higuchi took to social media to extend hi support.

He wrote, "I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don't worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest."

It is to be known the Higuchi was also disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being overweight by just 50 grams during the pre-match weigh-in.

But, the Japanese grappler bounced back strongly at Paris and defeated his US opponent Spencer Richard Lee 4-2 in the final to win the gold medal.

Vinesh's CAS appeal: In the meantime, both the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and wrestler Venesh Phogat are awaiting for the verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Phogat has appealed to the CAS for a joint silver medal after being disqualified following she was weighed 100 grams over the permissible limit.

The Indian wrestler attended the CAS meeting virtually, as she was represented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

Vinesh didn’t seek ‘urgent interim measures’: In a statement by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it was indicated that Vinesh Phogat had appealed for a new weigh-in and sought to compete in final in the hours after her disqualification.

However, it was turned down with the court later saying that there was ‘too little time to process a hearing’.

"The Applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the Challenged Decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW would have had to be heard first. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the Challenged Decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," read an excerpt from the press note of CAS statement about Vinesh's plea.