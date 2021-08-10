OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Joe Biden congratulates Japan PM for successfully hosting Tokyo Olympics 2020

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) congratulated Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the "successful" hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to a White House statement, Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese and US Olympians.

He also affirmed his continuing support for Japan's hosting of the Paralympics, while noting the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit, the statement said.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. The United States recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with 113 medals (39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze).

The Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Aditi Ashok, of India, plays a shot from a bunker on the 7th hole during the final round of the women's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (AP)

Golfer Aditi Ashok misses medal by a whisker at Tokyo Olympics 2020

3 min read . 07 Aug 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout