’Lajawab Jugalbandi!’: Anand Mahindra lauds Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh for bagging bronze in Paris Olympics 2024

Anand Mahindra highlights importance of “team medals” as India bagged its first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published30 Jul 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh win the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Tuesday.
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh win the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Tuesday. (Olympic Khel-X)

Paris Olympics 2024: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, highlighted the importance of “team medals” as India bagged its first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics. The shooter duo Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot duo brings 2nd bronze medal to India

Mahindra, in a post on social media X (formerly Twitter), cheered for the “Lajawab Jugalbandi” of the shooter duo and said he finds team sports more heartwarming than the individual ones.

“I find it even more heartwarming when our sportspersons win team medals, not just individual ones,” he said.

Also Read | India’s Day 4 at Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh win 2nd bronze

“Working together, putting collective goals ahead of individual ambitions, deriving mutual support from team members—these are all qualities nations seek to encourage in their people. So, we cheer even more loudly for this Lajawab Jugalbandi!” he added.

Nita Ambani, IOC (International Olympic Committee) Member and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, also congratulated the duo for the bronze medal, saying the country awaits Manu's Hat-trick.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu-Sarabjot duo bags bronze, parents celebrate

“Our athletes create history again with India’s first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning Bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol," she said.

"A special call out to Manu for becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. The entire nation is keeping its fingers crossed for her hat-trick now! Here’s wishing all our athletes the very best for the Games ahead. Go, India, go!” she added.

Also Read | Sports minister reveals amount spent on Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker’s training

On Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu bagged a bronze medal at the women's 10m air pistol final, becoming the first Indian to secure a medal at this year's games. She also became the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 05:11 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics News’Lajawab Jugalbandi!’: Anand Mahindra lauds Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh for bagging bronze in Paris Olympics 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue