Paris Olympics 2024: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra group, highlighted the importance of "team medals" as India bagged its first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics. The shooter duo Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh defeated South Korea to secure the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian post-independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Mahindra, in a post on social media X (formerly Twitter), cheered for the "Lajawab Jugalbandi" of the shooter duo and said he finds team sports more heartwarming than the individual ones.

“I find it even more heartwarming when our sportspersons win team medals, not just individual ones," he said.

“Working together, putting collective goals ahead of individual ambitions, deriving mutual support from team members—these are all qualities nations seek to encourage in their people. So, we cheer even more loudly for this Lajawab Jugalbandi!" he added.

Nita Ambani, IOC (International Olympic Committee) Member and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, also congratulated the duo for the bronze medal, saying the country awaits Manu's Hat-trick.

“Our athletes create history again with India’s first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning Bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol," she said.

"A special call out to Manu for becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. The entire nation is keeping its fingers crossed for her hat-trick now! Here’s wishing all our athletes the very best for the Games ahead. Go, India, go!" she added.

On Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu bagged a bronze medal at the women's 10m air pistol final, becoming the first Indian to secure a medal at this year's games. She also became the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.

