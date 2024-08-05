Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Live Score Updates: Although the World No. 22 shuttler Lakshya Sen's dreams of winning a gold were dashed on August 4, when he lost to World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, he's now set for the bronze medal match today evening. Lakshya Sen will be playing against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. Stay tuned for Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Live Score Updates:
On Day 9 of the Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen had the first game under his control, and had dominated the second match with a 7-0 lead. Axelsen, however roared back into action, marching for the Olympic finals.
The same day, Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia had lost to world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand along the scores of 21-14, 21-15.
Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Live Score: How Indian Shuttler has performed so far
Lakshya Sen has been ranked 22nd in the badminton rankings. He lost to world No. 2 Axelsen 22-20, 21-14 in 54 minutes at the La Chapelle Arena. The Indian shuttler had the first game under control before collapsing. He began the second game with a monumental 7-0 lead before Axelsen roared back to take the game and march into his second straight Olympic final.
The 22-year-old Sen could still become the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal in the men's event. Lakshya Sen has a 4-1 head-to-head record against the Malaysian, including a win at the All-England Open earlier this year, as per the Olympic.com. (With inputs from agencies)
Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia Live Score: Can India’s bronze tally go up to four?
On Sunday, Lakshya Sen had the first game under his control, and had dominated the second match with a 7-0 lead. His opponent, Axelsen, however, had roared back into action, and defeated Sen in the semi-final match. With the Paris Olympics 2024 marking Day 10 today, India has earned 3 bronze medals so far. Fourth one could be just a few hours away. Catch the match live, at 6:00 PM IST on the Jio Cinema app and website, and Network 18 TV channels.