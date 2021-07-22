Long and short of the much-awaited Tokyo Olympics

Even though the Tokyo Games are taking place in the summer of 2021, they are still referred to as the 2020 Olympics. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and a slew of new events, such as karate, skateboarding, and surfing, will be part of the Games. Baseball and softball will make their return to the Olympics after the 2008 Beijing Olympics. There will be nine new mixed-gender events across seven sports. In total, there will be a record 41 sports. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said women’s participation in Tokyo will be 49%, up from 45% at Rio, a nearly even split with the men.