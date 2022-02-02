Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Olympics News /  Manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent tests Covid positive in Beijing

Manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent tests Covid positive in Beijing

People walk near the closed loop 'bubble' surrounding venues of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. 
1 min read . 12:06 PM IST Livemint

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport.

The manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport.

Abbas Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics for which Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.

Abbas Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics for which Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The contingent also includes Harjinder Singh as its chef de mission, Ludar Chand Thakur as alpine coach, Puran Chand as technician and Rop Chand Negi as team official.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra informed about Abbas Wani's positive COVID result and said chef de mission Harjinder is coordinating with the Winter Olympics organisers for a re-test.

"The manager of the Indian contingent Mr. Abbas Wani tested COVID positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Mr. Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test.

"The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction," Batra said.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!