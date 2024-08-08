Manu Bhaker bags cash award for stunning show at Paris Olympics 2024: How much did she get?

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two medals in a single Olympics, posted a picture with Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya on X social media platform.

Updated8 Aug 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker being felicitated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker being felicitated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting, in New Delhi.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya awarded Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker 30 lakh on her "historic victory" at Paris Olympics 2024. Bhaker, who won two medals in a single Olympics, posted a picture with Mandaviya on X social media platform.

Bhaker wrote, “It was an honour to meet the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today and personally thank him for his support and encouragement. With his continued efforts, the nation's sportspersons can reach even greater heights! 🇮🇳🙏”

Meanwhile, Mandaviya also took to X to inform that he met "the daughter of the country" Bhaker on Thursday as she returned home after winning two bronze medals in Paris Olympics 2024. He “congratulated and wished her for this historic victory.”

"This success of Manu Bhaker will inspire millions of youth in the Indian sports world. The whole country is proud of her," the minister said in a post on X.

Bhaker also met Union minister Nitin Gadkari. "During their meeting, he commended her for her remarkable achievements and extended his best wishes for her future endeavours." 

The office of Gadkari said, “He expressed confidence in her continued success and many more noteworthy accomplishments ahead, highlighting her as a source of national pride.”

Manu's Olympic performance

The 22-year-old Manu became the first athlete in independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics. She clinched a bronze in women's 10m air pistol and then paired with Sarabjot Singh to bring more glory in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. She also became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

 

Manu returned to India on Wednesday to a rousing welcome following the historic feat with hundreds of supporters braving a steady drizzle welcoming her at the IGI Airport. She will head back to Paris on Saturday to participate in the closing ceremony on Sunday where she will be one of India's flag-bearers.

