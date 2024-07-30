Hello User
Olympics News/  Manu Bhaker shoots double Bronze at Paris, brands rush to sign her up as ambassador

Manu Bhaker shoots double Bronze at Paris, brands rush to sign her up as ambassador

Gaurav Laghate

iOS Sports & Entertainment, the agency that manages her commercial interests, is in the final stages of negotiations with at least half a dozen brands, with each deal worth 1.5 crore per year.

Bronze medalists Manu Bhaker of India during the medal ceremony.

MUMBAI: Manu Bhaker, the 22-year-old shooting sensation, clinched her second bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, making history as the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic Games post-Independence. This has also made her one of the most sought-after Indian athletes for brand endorsements.

Bhaker, who had already made headlines by becoming the first woman shooter to win a medal with her bronze in the 10m air pistol individual event on Sunday, added another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh on Tuesday.

Currently, Bhaker is associated with Performax Activewear, a sports gear and fitness fashion brand. However, iOS Sports & Entertainment, the agency managing her commercial interests, is in the final stages of negotiations with at least half a dozen brands, which CEO Neerav Tomar said would sign within the next week.

Also read | Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot duo brings 2nd bronze medal to India; PM Modi says, ‘Our shooters make us…’

“Manu’s Olympic success has attracted numerous brands beyond the sportswear industry. Since her first medal, we've received many inquiries from various categories, and now even more brands are reaching out. India has never had a double medallist before, and right now, she carries the nation's entire tally on her shoulders," Tomar told Mint.

Speaking about her personality, he added, “She is a complete package - a wonderful personality; she’s calm and composed. We’re aiming for deals worth 1.5 crore per year. There is strong interest from close to a dozen brands, and we expect to finalise at least 5-6 deals in the next few days."

He also noted that unlike more popular sports like cricket, football, or hockey, shooters don’t get enough visibility until they win medals. “These medals will certainly make her stand out," he said.

iOS Sports is in final discussions with brands in categories including aerated drinks, electronics, cosmetics, and nutrition.

Bhaker's journey from a promising young shooter to an Olympic medalist has been inspiring, marked by dedication, perseverance, and an unwavering focus on excellence. While she couldn’t win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics, she continued to work hard and was again selected for the Indian contingent this time.

“Manu Bhaker is going to be surely approached by brands who claim to represent ‘a woman of substance’. An Olympic medalist is a good brand ambassador to have. Being a sharp-shooter also gives her an interesting dimension. And she is a head-turner too! All positive ingredients for a good endorsee," said Sandeep Goyal, chairman of advertising agency Rediffusion.

Industry experts say her success story resonates with a broad audience, making her an ideal ambassador for brands looking to embody values of hard work and achievement. They say her endorsement portfolio is likely to expand, bringing her into the spotlight across various platforms and media channels. This not only augments her visibility but also sets the stage for her to inspire a new generation of athletes and individuals striving for success in their respective fields.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gaurav Laghate

Gaurav Laghate is a journalist with extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as Senior Editor at Mint, where he oversees the consumer vertical. With a career spanning over 15 years, Laghate has established himself as an expert in business journalism, particularly focusing on the Indian market, technology, media, sports business, and corporate investments. Before joining Mint, Laghate worked with several notable publications such as The Economic Times, Business Standard and Television Post, where he tracked industry trends and provided in-depth analyses on various topics within the media and entertainment sectors. His work is known for its insightful commentary and detailed reporting on mergers, company strategies, new product launches, and industry insights from key players.
