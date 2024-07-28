Manu Bhaker opens India’s account in Paris Olympic 2024, becomes first Indian woman to win Olympic medal in shooting

Paris Olympic 2024: Manu Bhaker's win in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games ended India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics. This was also the first medal India won at Paris Olympics.

Updated28 Jul 2024, 04:47 PM IST
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's Final - Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Dols, France - July 28, 2024. Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker of India celebrates with India flag.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final - Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Dols, France - July 28, 2024. Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker of India celebrates with India flag.(REUTERS)

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made history as she opened India's medal account in Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. With her10m air pistol bronze, Bhaker became the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Her achievement ended India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics. This was also the first medal India won at Paris Olympics.

The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2, news agency PTI reported.

Shooter Manu Bhaker's uncle, Mahendra Singh, said, "We are very happy. We were expecting a gold medal, but this is not a small achievement. She will participate in the upcoming Olympics and we are hopeful she will win a gold medal."

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Manu Bhaker opens India's account in Paris Olympic 2024, becomes first Indian woman to win Olympic medal in shooting

