Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  Manu Bhaker opens India's account in Paris Olympic 2024, becomes first Indian woman to win Olympic medal in shooting

Manu Bhaker opens India's account in Paris Olympic 2024, becomes first Indian woman to win Olympic medal in shooting

Livemint

Paris Olympic 2024: Manu Bhaker's win in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games ended India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics. This was also the first medal India won at Paris Olympics.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women's Final - Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Dols, France - July 28, 2024. Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker of India celebrates with India flag.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made history as she opened India's medal account in Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday. With her10m air pistol bronze, Bhaker became the first-ever Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Her achievement ended India's 13-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics. This was also the first medal India won at Paris Olympics.

The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2, news agency PTI reported.

Shooter Manu Bhaker's uncle, Mahendra Singh, said, "We are very happy. We were expecting a gold medal, but this is not a small achievement. She will participate in the upcoming Olympics and we are hopeful she will win a gold medal."

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!