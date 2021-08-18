Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Olympics News >This athlete auctioned her Olympic silver medal to help an infant. But the highest bidder won't accept it

This athlete auctioned her Olympic silver medal to help an infant. But the highest bidder won't accept it

Premium
Maria Andrejczyk
1 min read . 01:41 PM IST Livemint

Andrejczyk is a cancer survivor. A 2018 sinus X-Ray revealed that she suffered from osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

Just five days after securing the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk put it up for auction to help save an infant in her home country who is in need of heart surgery. She wrote on Facebook that she wants to raise funds for Miłoszek Małysa, an 8-month-old boy who needs to travel from Poland to Stanford University in California to have life-saving heart surgery.

Just five days after securing the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk put it up for auction to help save an infant in her home country who is in need of heart surgery. She wrote on Facebook that she wants to raise funds for Miłoszek Małysa, an 8-month-old boy who needs to travel from Poland to Stanford University in California to have life-saving heart surgery.

A week later after her post, Maria announced on Monday that she exceeded her fundraising goal. The 25-year-old sold the medal, which was her first Olympic medal, for $125,000. 

A week later after her post, Maria announced on Monday that she exceeded her fundraising goal. The 25-year-old sold the medal, which was her first Olympic medal, for $125,000. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Zabka, a Polish supermarket chain, won the auction, then returned the medal to Andrejczyk. "We also decided that the silver medal from Tokyo will stay with Ms. Maria," Zabka said. 

Andrejczyk is a cancer survivor. A 2018 sinus X-Ray revealed that she suffered from osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

Tokyo 2020 was Andrejczyk's second Olympic competition. She previously competed in the Rio Olympics in 2016, where she finished two centimeters off the podium in fourth place. In Tokyo 2020, her throw of 64.61 meters earned her the silver medal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!