Andrejczyk is a cancer survivor. A 2018 sinus X-Ray revealed that she suffered from osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

Just five days after securing the silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk put it up for auction to help save an infant in her home country who is in need of heart surgery. She wrote on Facebook that she wants to raise funds for Miłoszek Małysa, an 8-month-old boy who needs to travel from Poland to Stanford University in California to have life-saving heart surgery.

A week later after her post, Maria announced on Monday that she exceeded her fundraising goal. The 25-year-old sold the medal, which was her first Olympic medal, for $125,000.

Zabka, a Polish supermarket chain, won the auction, then returned the medal to Andrejczyk. "We also decided that the silver medal from Tokyo will stay with Ms. Maria," Zabka said.

