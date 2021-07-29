Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom has bowed out of Tokyo Olympics after losing to Colombia’s Ingrit Lorena Victoria Valencia in women's 51kg by 3:2 split decision.

Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead.

The 38-year-old legend is a multiple-time Asian champion and a bronze-winner from the 2012 London Olympics.

On Sunday, Mary Kom had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1.

Further, like Mary Kom, the 32-year-old Valencia is a trailblazer for her country.

She is the first female boxer to have represented Colombia at the Olympic Games, as well as the nation's first female boxer to win an Olympic medal.

Earlier in the day, boxer Satish Kumar progressed into the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight ( 95kg) category after defeating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in the Round of 16. Satish defeated Ricardo Brown by a split decision of 4-1 on Thursday.

Boxers Pooja Rani (75kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the mega sporting event.

Rani took the first round comprehensively as all judges voted in her favour. The Indian pugilist continued from where she left off and she took the match quite comprehensively, not allowing Chaib to come back in the following next two rounds.

