Maybe we take Olympics too seriously, forget to enjoy our skill, says Atanu Das

Speaking to the media after losing the quarter-final of men's individual archery event, Atanu said: "Immediately after the Olympics, you are called for a selection trial, they keep on talking about the sports science. We know sports science. How is this a matter of sports science that in between a tournament you are told that you need to give selection trials and there is a different method to selection trials, I have not even seen that? Nobody listens to us, the orders come from above."

