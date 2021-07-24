Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu today won the first medal for India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. She won a silver medal in the 49kg category of Women's weightlifting event. She became the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal in Olympics.With this, she ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics and tweeted,"Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian.

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time.

Mirabai got off to a flying start after she completed her lift of 84 kg in the first attempt in snatch. Manipur-born weightlifter then proceeded to complete the 87kg weightlift with ease but failed to complete the 89kg lift in her last attempt.

In the clean jerk, Chanu, the world record holder in the section, lifted 110kg and 115kg in the first two attempts.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg 115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.