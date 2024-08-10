Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Olympics News/  'More pride thanks to our wrestlers': PM Modi, Prez Murmu, among others congratulate Aman Sehrawat for Olympic bronze

‘More pride thanks to our wrestlers’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, among others congratulate Aman Sehrawat for Olympic bronze

Livemint

  • ‘More pride thanks to our wrestlers’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, among others congratulate Aman Sehrawat for Olympic Bronze

Paris 2024 Olympics: Bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (Image: Reuters)

Young wrestler Aman Sehrawat on August 9 added another medal to India’s tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning a bronze in the 57kg free-style wrestling category. This victory pushes India’s total medal count to six in the ongoing games.

The victory has also garnered widespread admiration, including a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Presdient Droupadi Murmu among others.

“More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat."

