Young wrestler Aman Sehrawat on August 9 added another medal to India's tally at the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning a bronze in the 57kg free-style wrestling category. This victory pushes India's total medal count to six in the ongoing games.

The victory has also garnered widespread admiration, including a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Presdient Droupadi Murmu among others.