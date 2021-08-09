She said that is leaving Tokyo with "bittersweet memories" as she tried her best till the very end in the event but still ended up missing out on a medal.
"Leaving Tokyo with bittersweet memories. This is probably the most disheartened I have ever been after finishing 4th in a golf tournament I tried my best till the very end but golf is like that sometimes. You don't always get what you deserve, but you do get what you work for," Aditi Ashok tweeted.
Leaving Tokyo with bittersweet memories. This is probably the most disheartened I have ever been after finishing 4th in a golf tournament 🥲 I tried my best till the very end but golf is like that sometimes. You don’t always get what you deserve, but you do get what you work for. pic.twitter.com/EFUrHmKO60
The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.