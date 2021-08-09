Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Sports >Olympics News >Most disheartened I've ever been: Aditi Ashok after missing out on Olympic medal

Most disheartened I've ever been: Aditi Ashok after missing out on Olympic medal

India's Aditi Ashok (L) watches her drive from the 11th tee in round 4 of the women's golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe
1 min read . 10:42 AM IST Livemint

She said that is leaving Tokyo with 'bittersweet memories' as she tried her best till the very end in the event but still ended up missing out on a medal.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok is "disheartened" at missing out on a medal after finishing fourth in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics.

The golfer gave a hundred per cent in her memorable fourth-place finish at Tokyo 2020.

She said that is leaving Tokyo with "bittersweet memories" as she tried her best till the very end in the event but still ended up missing out on a medal.

"Leaving Tokyo with bittersweet memories. This is probably the most disheartened I have ever been after finishing 4th in a golf tournament I tried my best till the very end but golf is like that sometimes. You don't always get what you deserve, but you do get what you work for," Aditi Ashok tweeted.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

The Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

