Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has already announced he would not be competing this season but will be preparing for the next season in 2022. (PTI)Premium
Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has already announced he would not be competing this season but will be preparing for the next season in 2022. (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 08:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The javelin thrower, who announced via video post that he has recently started his training sessions, was seen doing shadow practice underwater
  • With a hashtag, he also mentioned that video was shot in Maldives

Giving a sneak peek into his training session, Tokyo Olympic Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra said zameen pe (on the ground), ya (or) underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin! 

The javelin thrower, who announced via video post that he has recently started his training sessions, was seen doing shadow practice underwater. With a hashtag, he also mentioned that video was shot in Maldives. 

The Olympic gold medalist has already announced he would not be competing this season but will be preparing for the next season in 2022. 

The video was posted in both Twitter and Instagram. 

A.R. Rehman's Vande Mataram was used at the background of the video.

Neeraj Chopra became the first ever Indian to win an Olympic gold in track and field after winning the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. 

Last week, the sportsman was hosted by Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. The latter also gifted him a puppy named Tokyo and said in a tweet, I hope that “Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!

Following the meeting, Chopra responded to it, saying in a tweet, I hope that “Tokyo" will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!

 

 

 

