Neeraj Chopra final: Olympics match time, live-streaming; when and how to watch India’s Golden boy in action

Neeraj Chopra final match live streaming: Know when and where to watch India's Golden boy in action at Paris Olympics

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra will compete in javelin throw final today. Know when and where you can watch his performance live.
Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra will compete in javelin throw final today. Know when and where you can watch his performance live.(EPA-EFE)

Paris Olympics 2024: Star India javelin thrower and World Championships gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will fight to retain his title in javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Chopra's win will improve India's overall performance at the Olympics after the unfortunate loss of Vinesh Phogat, assured silver in wrestling.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India performed on Day 12

Neeraj Chopra registered a huge throw of 89.34 metres in Group B of the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Now, he is set to compete in the finals.

Also Read | Phogat Disqualified LIVE: ‘Haraya gya hai...,’ says Bajrang Punia

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra will compete at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's javelin throw final event at 11:55 pm. Winning another gold at Olympics will not be an easy task for Chopra as he will face tough competition from Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, the 2020 silver medalist, Julian Weber of Germany, the 2022 European Champion and the two-time world champion, Anderson Peters from Grenada.

Also Read | ’Ladte ladte thak gayi’: Shashi Tharoor after Vinesh Phogat quits wrestling

Neeraj Chopra final match at Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday at Stade de France in Paris. The final match will be broadcast on Sports19 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. Those who want to watch the final event live on their phones can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra reaches finals of men’s javelin throw event at Paris Olympics

‘Being defending champion is motivation’: Neeraj Chopra ahead of javelin throw final

Neeraj Chopra's first attempt during the qualification was his all-time second-best throw at men's javelin event. So far, his throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 with a distance of 89.94 m is his best attempt. This time, the Indian athlete has set the target higher at 90.00 m during the final and retain his gold.

In an interaction with JioCinema, Neeraj Chopra said that it is more of a motivation to be a defending champion.

Speaking on JioCinema, Neeraj said on Tuesday that he threw the javelin in the sunshine at Tokyo, but it is much cooler and less humid at Paris.

On the challenge of defending his title, Neeraj stated: "Being defending champion is motivation and I need to be prepared. The mind should be focused on doing the job at hand."

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 01:29 PM IST
HomeSportsOlympics NewsNeeraj Chopra final: Olympics match time, live-streaming; when and how to watch India’s Golden boy in action

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.20
    01:46 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-1.72%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.50
    01:45 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    0.25 (0.08%)

    Tata Power

    421.60
    01:45 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.65 (-2.01%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    325.20
    01:45 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-1.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,618.00
    01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    116.05 (7.73%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.25
    01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.4 (7.16%)

    Kfin Technologies

    895.75
    01:31 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (6.17%)

    Honasa Consumer

    484.05
    01:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    28.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue