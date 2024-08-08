Neeraj Chopra final match live streaming: Know when and where to watch India's Golden boy in action at Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024: Star India javelin thrower and World Championships gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will fight to retain his title in javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday. Chopra's win will improve India's overall performance at the Olympics after the unfortunate loss of Vinesh Phogat, assured silver in wrestling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neeraj Chopra registered a huge throw of 89.34 metres in Group B of the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Now, he is set to compete in the finals.

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at Paris Olympics Neeraj Chopra will compete at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's javelin throw final event at 11:55 pm. Winning another gold at Olympics will not be an easy task for Chopra as he will face tough competition from Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, the 2020 silver medalist, Julian Weber of Germany, the 2022 European Champion and the two-time world champion, Anderson Peters from Grenada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Neeraj Chopra final match at Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch? Neeraj Chopra will be in action at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday at Stade de France in Paris. The final match will be broadcast on Sports19 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD. Those who want to watch the final event live on their phones can tune into the JioCinema app and website.

‘Being defending champion is motivation’: Neeraj Chopra ahead of javelin throw final Neeraj Chopra's first attempt during the qualification was his all-time second-best throw at men's javelin event. So far, his throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 with a distance of 89.94 m is his best attempt. This time, the Indian athlete has set the target higher at 90.00 m during the final and retain his gold.

In an interaction with JioCinema, Neeraj Chopra said that it is more of a motivation to be a defending champion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on JioCinema, Neeraj said on Tuesday that he threw the javelin in the sunshine at Tokyo, but it is much cooler and less humid at Paris.

On the challenge of defending his title, Neeraj stated: "Being defending champion is motivation and I need to be prepared. The mind should be focused on doing the job at hand."